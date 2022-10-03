WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Parents and teachers in the district now have a new way to track work orders made for DC Public Schools.

Monday, the DC Department of General Services launched a new public dashboard for all open work order requests at district schools. That includes requests for HVAC repairs, pest control, lighting and more. Visitors can search by school, ward and type of request.

Councilmember Robert White hopes the new dashboard will lead to quicker fixes.

“No agency wants to see issues linger publicly,” said Councilmember White. “DGS is working hard to get on top of those work orders. But, this is motivation to get them closed even more quickly because no one want to see a work order that’s open two months, six months, nine months.”

According to the dashboard there are more than 3,600 open work requests districtwide.

To search your child’s school, visit https://dgs.dc.gov/service/dgs-public-work-order-dashboard