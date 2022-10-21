WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Brenda Donald took over the helm at DC Housing Authority, there were major problems.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials said in their scathing report earlier this month that among the myriad problems of mismanagement and deplorable conditions was also Donald’s lack of property development and management experience.

With Mayor Muriel Bowser’s blessing and a majority of her appointees on the authority board, Donald went in last year with a mandate to clean it up.

Bowser was pleased with Donald’s performance as director of DC’s Child and Family Services Agency, which the mayor credited with her longtime deputy of reforming.

HUD officials say that hasn’t happened for the DCHA. They are giving Donald and the authority 60 days to respond and six months to implement changes.

In a newspaper Op-Ed last week, Donald said these problems can’t be fixed overnight but declared “we are going to fix them.”

“Despite the headlines,” she said, the HUD report was “not a wake up call.”

Donald even took issue with DC Attorney General Karl Racine on Twitter last week, saying on Twitter that “we already are working on making the D.C. Housing Authority better. I’m not sitting in my hands ⁦@AGKarlRacine⁩ and you know it.”

“I want to say that I have complete faith in Brenda Donald’s leadership and her ability to oversee this change. We just celebrated the end of a 31-year class-action lawsuit at CFSA, an agency that Brenda turned around,” the mayor said. “She’s a reformer and that is why I was glad when she took on the role at the Housing Authority.”

The recent HUD report that found 82 deficiencies at the DC housing agency and that if fixes are not made in three months, the feds may have to step in.

Racine called on Donald and other board members to step down at a news conference on Thursday, emphasizing her lack of credentials to run DCHA as mentioned in the HUD report.

Bowser announced Friday afternoon that she meet with top HUD officials and that they are all committed to helping DCHA address the problems in the report.