WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday, responding to an audit released by the federal agency in September.

The audit detailed dozens of issues with DCHA. Including unsafe living conditions, poor management of buildings and a never-ending waitlist to get housing.

In its written response, DCHA said the findings were, “unsurprising.”

“The report details the cumulative effect of problems from years of management neglect across many departments within the agency. The numerous problems didn’t materialize and cannot be fixed overnight,” said the report.

Brenda Donald, Executive Director of DCHA, said the agency has been and is still working to address the issued identified by HUD.

“Property maintenance is a big issue sand clearly we’re really focused on that. We have real people that live in our public housing, and we want them to live in safe decent housing that is healthy and that provides them with a quality of life,” said Donald.

She also noted efforts to increase DCHA’s occupancy rate, build a new internal infrastructure and increase staff training.

Plus, DCHA will work with outside consultants to help create new policies. Donald said the consultants are already contracted to work with the District through the Deputy Mayor of Economic Development.

Donald is asking DCHA residents to trust the agency as it works to address the issues.

“I want them to trust us and I know that’s hard because they do live in properties that have been allowed to decline over many years,” she said. “But, we do care about them. We know that the people we serve are our number one priority. That is why we are doing this work. And we want to be and we will be transparent with them about the problem and the progress.”

Still some residents who live in DCHA properties aren’t buying it.

“This thing is outdated, it needs to be gutted out,” said Andre Nettles, who has lived in Potomac Gardens Apartments for more than a decade.

He said problems with roaches, rats and shotty repairs have persisted for years.

“Cockroaches this big, some of them got orange, looks like tiger stripes on them. Rats this big in your unit. That wasn’t on your lease,” he said. “They patch it up, the rats they bite right through it, because the walls are rotten.”

He called the buildings disgusting and said living there is inhumane.

Wednesday, DC council will hold a public hearing on the HUD audit and DCHA’s response. Donald as well as other agency leaders are expected to testify.

The hearing begins at 11:30am.