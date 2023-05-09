WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Teachers Union (WTU) notified its members on Monday evening that they will not receive all of the retroactive pay that they were expecting on May 19.

“The city also says it won’t be able to pay agreed-upon bonuses for hard-to-fill positions and stipends for special education teachers until the end of the school year,” the notice said.

“All WTU members will receive a partial retroactive payment on May 19 and the remaining amount on June 16. This delay is to ensure every WTU member receives the correct payment amount for what they are owed. We are working in good faith to ensure the payments are made as quickly as possible to WTU members,” the Office of the City Administrator confirmed in a statement to DC News Now.

“Many of our teachers are upset and really disappointed,” said WTU President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons.

In February, the city council pointed out the payout date after they approved a “long overdue four-year contract between Washington Teachers Union and DC Public Schools.”

“I’ve been receiving calls since yesterday with folks saying… what they were going to use the funds for, and now they have to dial back,” Lyons said. “Raising kids keeps going up and up, and so plans that you may have had for the summer are delayed, loans that you may have taken or wanted to pay back — all of that is delayed.”

The contract included a “2 percent pay increase in its first year” in addition to the retroactive pay.

“I don’t know of any other profession where you would have to put up with this — where you do the work and then consistently, you’re disappointed about money that you’re that you’re owed, that you worked hard for,” Lyons said. “The only way you build trust is through consistency and knowing that when someone says they’re going to do something they follow through and they do it.”

“We greatly appreciate and celebrate the hard work of our DCPS educators. We’re proud of the historic collective bargaining deal we reached with the Washington Teachers’ Union (WTU), delivering compensation increases and robust backpay, said the Office of the City Administrator.