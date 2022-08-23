WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—DC Public Schools said it will enroll migrant children who have relocated to the District in the school system.

DCPS did not answer specific questions about how it will enroll students.

But, in a statement the school district wrote, “We are committed to supporting families in the District and are proud to welcome students to DCPS. We have a process in place to support families who have arrived hereunder these types of circumstances will be providing direct enrollment and other DCPS support.”

It’s unclear how many migrants have arrived in DC over the last few months. Or, how many of them are children.

However, SAMU First Response, which has been assisting migrant families who are seeking asylum believe roughly 20% of the people who have arrived in DC will stay here.

Tatiana Laborde, Managing Director of SAMU, said there has been an increase in children arriving.

“We are seeing an increasing number of children arriving. The youngest we saw Sunday was 29 days old,” she said. “We’ve seen kids all the way up to 16, 17 that come with really high needs. Especially children that come from Venezuela that have been traveling for two months with their families. So their level of trauma is really high. When they come to DC they don’t really understand where they are.”

SAMU is not helping enroll migrant children into schools.

But, Laborde said there is a big need for stability and resources for those children. She said it’s important that once kids are enrolled, the school district ensures its programs are set up to actually serve them.

“Have the counseling necessary because of the trauma side of this,” she said. “We also have to think it might be challenging for teachers who don’t know where they’re coming from. And that they might be either too quiet or they might act up so we really have to be very sensitive in how the programs at the school are operating.”

Earlier this week, the Pentagon denied a second request by Mayor Muriel Bowser to deploy the National Guard to assist with migrants arriving in DC.