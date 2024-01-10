WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. 911 officials face questions about yet another situation where an emergency caller was on hold for nearly a minute while a man lay unconscious in the middle of the street in Tuesday’s rainstorm.

Pastor Michael Campbell, of D.C., put a picture of the man on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, laying on his back in the middle of the street near 15th and Pennsylvania Ave. around 3:21 p.m.

“Can we get help on the corner of 15th St. SE & Pennsylvania Ave Se immediately!!! The phone (DC 911) has me on hold!! This man won’t get up and is foaming out of his mouth! Please help!!!” Campbell’s post stated.

The Office of Unified Communications, which operates the 911 Call Center, has been under fire for years regarding its emergency hold times for callers. Officials from the agency said Wednesday that the call was answered in 53 seconds – much longer than the national average standard of being on hold 15 seconds or less.

“During the hour this call was received, OUC received 151 calls and 100 of these calls were connected to a call taker within 10 seconds or less,” a statement from the call center read. “OUC has continued to focus on the hiring, retention and training of our staff to build upon the trust and confidence residents have in us.”

But Dave Statter, a safety advocate who has been critical of the 911 Call Center, said the response times haven’t improved.

“What the pastor had with his problem trying to reach 911 is a consistent problem. We’ve been hearing this for months and the city really hasn’t addressed it in a big way,” Statter said. “The mayor hasn’t even acknowledged it. It’s an enormous issue that just builds on other issues that are already in play at D.C. 911.”

DC Fire and EMS officials said the unidentified man received emergency treatment and was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening condition.

District officials said the call center received 1.77 million emergency calls last year and recently began listing response times and other data on its website at the behest of City Council members who wanted more transparency from the agency.