WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As a former emergency medical technician in the District, Tonda Wright has seen her share of mishaps when it comes to the 911 call center.

Among those have been many missed calls where paramedics and EMTs were sent to the wrong addresses.

“I just think it’s a tragic loss when someone calls 911 service and they’re not there on time or they went to the wrong address,” Wright said. “It’s a tragedy for everyone.”

District officials hope that they can turn a page on the problems with the Office of Unified Communications — a new acting director, Heather McGaffin, was named by Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier this month.

She is expected to have a hearing before the council soon, District officials said.

McGaffin was a deputy at the agency but served in other positions outside of DC. She is taking over for Karima Holmes after council members told the mayor late last year they would not confirm her.

Several councilmembers pointed to a myriad of problems with the call center under her watch that led to misrouted calls and in some cases, even death.

“I have seen where we had been dispatched to the wrong location,” Wright said. “It’s time-sensitive. You have to send another unit that’s closer.”

Wright knows about tragic losses. Her 18-year-old son Johnquan died in 2008 due to an EMS mistake, she says. He was gunned down and the wounds were misdiagnosed at the scene by her own colleagues. She later sued and settled, retiring in 2018.

“They assumed he was shot in a certain part of the body but he was actually shot somewhere else. And they left him,” she said. “And that devastated me because I felt like the DC Fire and EMS department was my family.”

Wright says leadership is important at the 911 call center — so does DC Councilwoman Brooke Pinto, the chairwoman public safety committee which will soon hold a hearing to question McGaffin.

“The director of the office of Unified Communications has a huge responsibility,” Pinto said. “When somebody calls in a crisis, which is what is happening when somebody calls 911, that dispatchers are working quickly and efficiently to make sure that the appropriate person is dispatched to the right address, to the right location.”

Pinto promised “robust” oversight of the 911 center and confirmation process. She respects McGaffin’s experience in and out of the agency.

“Of course that always comes with a risk of the status quo,” Pinto said. “So I look forward to working with Ms. McGaffin to make sure that recommendations from the auditor’s report are implemented.”

Wright said she also wants to see better practices.

“I think that needs to be the focus on new leadership when they come in to focus on the past mistakes and try to make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” she said.