The GOP-controlled House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on "election integrity" in DC.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Election laws in the nation’s capital could be getting an overhaul.

Congressional Republicans, who have already blocked one city law and attempted to block another, are looking to take a sledgehammer to the District’s current and soon-to-go-into-effect election laws.

Republicans who control the House Oversight Committee want to reduce election drop boxes and stop the city from sending out mail-in ballots unless requested. In addition, the District would be required voters to show a photo ID.

Angele White lives in D.C. She’s mad about how she said the GOP is circumventing the city’s longstanding home rule.

“Whether you are a native Washingtonian or a person who has lived here, who a person who has moved here, this is our city… they’re coming in and wanting to put different types of laws in place,” she said.

The District’s approval for non-citizens to vote that would go into effect in the next election cycle would also be wiped away if Congress overturns the election laws.

They are holding a hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m. to discuss what they’ve termed as “the path to election integrity in the nation’s capital.”

“I don’t think that’s fair at all. It disenfranchises many different groups,” Angele White said.

While Congressional Republican leaders, who were not available for comment, have said it’s about enforcing election integrity in the nation’s capital, DC officials aren’t buying it.

“There is not evidence of widespread fraud,” said City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson. “I’m not aware of any allegations of inappropriate voting. It would appear that the Republicans are trying to once again use statistics to score national point or to score points for their constituents.”

Councilman Robert White said he’s tired of the Republican micromanagement of the District’s laws.

“Now Congress, which can barely manage budget, which can’t keep guns off the streets of D.C. or other jurisdictions, wants to look at the District of Columbia, criticize us for political points back home,” he said. “But we are treated differently by Congress.”

The councilman said that if GOP congressional members have concerns, “don’t just zero in on the District, take that nationwide.”

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents D.C. in the House and sits on the oversight committee, said that the Republicans are making an example of D.C. to win election points with their conservative voting bases.

“I think I can fight back,” she said. “And the questions I asked at these hearings so as to alert anybody who’s watching what is really going on here.”

Norton said the reason why the District’s laws should stay intact is simple.

“You live in the district, you pay taxes in the district,” she said. “You should have some say in what local affairs are. That’s all that is.”