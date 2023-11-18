WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Around the District, tributes continue to pour in for the late Mayor and Councilman, Marion Barry.

Good Hope Road in Anacostia was renamed Marion Barry Avenue on Saturday, the latest honor for the politician who fought for Ward 8 and the rest of the District during his long and controversial career.

“He was always for the poor people,” said Debra Pasthal, who attended the ceremony. “So the poor people always love Marion Barry.”

Marion Barry was first elected Mayor in 1979. He would go on to win two more consecutive terms.

But his reputation became forever tarnished following his arrest on Jan. 18, 1990, after he was caught smoking crack during an undercover FBI and D.C. Police sting operation at the Vista International Hotel.

Barry returned to the D.C. Council after his six months in prison, and even got elected to a fourth term as mayor. His legal troubles never deterred Barry’s supporters.

“One of my fondest memories is him just come in and sit in at a car table in my back yard when I was a little kid having a steak and eating crabs,” said Anthony Harris.

Neighbors hope Marion Barry’s legacy pays off in other ways.

“This is a nice corridor for our small businesses and being able to have a business on Mary Berry Avenue is very encouraging for this population,” said Pasthall.

The D.C. Council approved the name change earlier this year. The road goes along with a building named for him, and a statue of Barry who passed away Nov. 23, 2014.