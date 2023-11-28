WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two days before the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, the tree in D.C. toppled over in the wind on Tuesday.

The National Park Service (NPS) said that the National Christmas Tree fell over Tuesday afternoon during a strong wind gust. As of 6 p.m., the tree had been uprighted and a snapped cable was replaced.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30.

“As the saying goes, ‘the show must go on’ and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year,” NPS said in a statement.