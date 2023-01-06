Brian Schwalb said he will be independent but also work in collaboration with mayor, others.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb is a third-generation Washingtonian who raised his three daughters in the nation’s capital. He said it’s a place he wants to keep safe.

The District’s second AG in history behind his predecessor Karl Racine said in an interview on Friday that addressing crime is an important element to his job. He said he plans on fulfilling that role.

Schwalb, 55, said he will be a listening, visible and active attorney general that hears the desires of his constituents.

“The office of attorney general plays a critical role in making sure that our city is safe and in collaboration with our partners in government, our partners in the community, our partners in our sister states, our federal partners,” Schwalb said. “We’re all in this together.”

And among the most vexing issues is juvenile crime that he plans to address and work with Mayor Muriel Bowser and others on given the rise in crime and carjackings in the District.

“When young people commit crimes, particularly violent crime using guns, our office has to hold young people accountable,” he said. “We have to close cases and prosecute those cases. And make sure that the law is being enforced.”

Schwalb was elected in November after Racine decided not to run for re-election to office.

Racine had public spars with Bowser as he openly questioned aspects of her administration from how it handled the DC Housing Authority to a scandal involving her deputy mayor who resigned in part because he didn’t live in the District and an assault charge.

There will be a time when he and the mayor are not on the same page, he said.

“I have met with the mayor. I want to see the mayor be successful because when the mayor’s successful, it means our city is successful,” he said. “And when you have an independent office for good checks and balances, there could be times when the office of attorney general and the mayor disagree with one another and that’s OK.”

Schwalb said he respects the prosecutors in the office that brought many cases against the Washington Commanders, Amazon and the January 6th insurrectionists. But he said he plans on giving his own review of these cases to see which ones he will continue to pursue.

“I have that high level of confidence with the respect to the Commanders lawsuits as well as all of the lawsuits that have been filed,” Schwalb said. “But I will say it is incumbent upon me as the new attorney general, independent and elected, to exercise my own judgment on the cases.”

The new AG also promised to continue prosecution of the Jan. 6. insurrectionists. Racine’s office filed the first civil suit in the case against the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and more than 40 people for planning the infamous event.

“And we’re going to continue to pursue that case and think about holding those folks accountable through civil remedies that we’ve alleged,” he said.