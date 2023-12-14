WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Public Library (DCPL) system said it plans to close the Southeast branch on Jan. 4, 2024 for two years during renovations.

The $33 million modernization project plans will work to expand the space for children, teenagers and adults, provide more space for books, computers and seating, make universally accessible entrances, create more meeting and study spaces and more.

The library, located at 403 7th St., is Southeast, D.C.’s only library branch. It opened in 1922 and is one of the first neighborhood libraries.

Photo courtesy of DC Public Library

Community officials said during a meeting held on Thursday night that they will set up a “TechExpress” at the Arthur Capper Community Center during the construction period.

Residents will continue to have access to public computers, copying, printing and scanning, free wifi access and more.

During the construction period, residents can head to the interim library which is the Northeast Library, located at 330 7th St.