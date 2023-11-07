DCW50's parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., said that The CW Network would become the exclusive broadcast home of the live, weekly program.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wrestling fans in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will have a new place to watch WWE NXT beginning in October 2024.

DCW50’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., said that The CW Network would become the exclusive broadcast home of the live, weekly program.

The five-year agreement marks the first time in WWE NXT’s 13-year history that it will air on a broadcast television network.

“We are thrilled to welcome the WWE brand into the CW Sports portfolio as they play an integral role in our mission to bring live sporting events to the network year-round,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “WWE NXT is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE’s fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as WWE NXT’s new home on broadcast television.”

WWE NXT, which started airing weekly in 2012, features talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90% of the people who participated in WrestleMania in 2022 were developed under the NXT banner. WWE superstars, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, have come up through NXT.

“The CW has made impressive moves over the past year with its live sports programming schedule,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “It’s a truly exciting opportunity to expand NXT’s audience by bringing the show to broadcast television for the first time in NXT’s history.”