WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place early Thursday morning in Southeast.

Officers from the Seventh District were in the 4300 block of Livingston Rd. SE around 12:45 a.m. Rasheed Cureton, 26, who had been shot, was in a hallway there. DC Fire and EMS came and took him to the hospital for treatment, but he died.

The shooting on Livingston Road SE came a matter of hours after a triple shooting that left one person dead.

Police said emergency dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the 4300 block of 4th St. SE around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators found that approximately 90 shots had been fired.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, around 3:20 p.m., a pregnant woman was hurt in a shooting in the 2700 block of Wade Rd. SE.

The incident report on file says the woman was in her car, backing into a parking space when a vehicle drove up to the entrance of an apartment complex, located at 2639 Birney Pl. SE followed by an SUV. Someone got out of the first vehicle carrying a rifle and opened fire in the direction of the woman. Someone else in the vehicle started shooting. When police arrived, they found the woman inside of the apartment complex’s rental office, hurt. Several cars and some apartment windows were hit by gunfire, too.

Police said that they were looking at a connection between the shootings.

MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each murder committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information can call police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information can be submitted to the police department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.