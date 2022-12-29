WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening.

Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police arrived, they found one man who was unconscious and not breathing and another man who was conscious and breathing.

Police were still on the scene after 10 p.m. for the investigation. They ask that anyone with any information to contact the D.C. Police Department by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.