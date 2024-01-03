WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating a death in Southwest D.C. on Wednesday morning.

Credit: DC News Now reporter Randi Bass

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Canal St. in Southwest for a death investigation.

According to DC News Now crews, there were about a dozen officers on the scene investigating.

Canal Street SW was blocked off between P and O streets.

The scene was about 3 blocks west of Nationals Park and just a block or two away from the quadruple shooting that happened right before the holidays.