WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a delivery driver was shot and carjacked on Friday night.

Police said they were dispatched to 34 14th St NE for a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The man told police that he was completing food deliveries in the area and returned back to his car to grab more items when he was approached by a suspect.

The man said the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to his car. The man complied and handed over his keys.

The suspect got into the man’s car and then the man told the suspect that he was going to call the police. That’s when the suspect shot the man and then sped off.