WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A law went into effect in D.C. in March to cap how much delivery services such as UberEats and DoorDash could charge restaurants. One Councilmember said that a loophole needed to be addressed, but his proposed bill was postponed.

The new law went into effect in the District on March 10. It limited the “total fees charged to restaurants by a third-party meal delivery platform to no more than 15% of the purchase price of the online order.”

“Last year, UberEats generated nearly $11 billion, which represents from a 31 percent increase over the previous year’s revenue. DoorDash last year made $6.6 billion, a 35 percent increase from the previous year,” Councilmember Charles Allen said.

Allen said that the current legislation, known as the Fair Meals Delivery Act, needs to be amended due to a possible loophole. He attempted to introduce emergency legislation to close that gap on Tuesday.

“What we’ve started seeing this month, with the law taking effect a few weeks ago, is that restaurants that are only 15 percent are getting bumped down unless they upgrade to a different package,” Allen said.

The emergency legislation called to restrict “third-party meal delivery services from reducing a restaurant’s placement within a given list of restaurants on a third-party food delivery platform, based on the level or percentage of commissions paid.”

But council members, like Kenyan McDuffie, disagreed with the solution proposed.

“The reason I don’t support the emergency and I am not going to vote for it, is because it really doesn’t address any of the issues,” McDuffie said.

“Through our Partnership Plans, built based on feedback from our merchant partners, all restaurants have access to products and services to help them reach new customers, regardless of the commission rate they are paying,” a spokesperson for DoorDash said. “For instance, restaurants on the Basic plan, our most cost-effective option for local delivery, can still be featured in valuable homepage carousels like ‘Fastest Near You,’ ‘Most Popular Local Restaurants,’ and others.”

“At the end of 2022, Uber Eats worked with local restaurants and the D.C. Council on a law that gives the industry pricing flexibility and the ability to grow their customer base. We did not support the proposed emergency legislation before the Council today because we believe that it will do more harm than good to the restaurant industry by removing the ability for restaurants to invest in reaching their customers,” a spokesperson for Uber said. “We have been fully transparent about our pricing; nonetheless, we will continue to work with our restaurant partners in the District and the Council about how we can best meet their needs.”