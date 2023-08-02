WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A historic day is about to unfold in the District, but the impact could be felt beyond former President Donald Trump’s Thursday court appearance.

Kaivan Shroff, a Democratic commentator, explained why he believes Trump’s most recent indictment is different from his previous two.

“This is a first instance of a former president being charged with attacking our U.S. Constitution,” he said.

Shroff also believes that if Trump wins the nomination, his legal troubles should not be a large part of President Joe Biden’s campaigning.

“One of [Biden’s] promises was to restore our independence to our Department of Justice, which is absolutely critical for the functioning of our legal system,” he said.

On the other side, Republican strategist Brandon Brice said he does not believe these indictments hurt the former president politically.

“Most people run from bad press. Donald Trump runs toward it,” Brice said. “The more he stays in the media… the stronger his brand becomes.”

Brice believes Trump will win the primary, but said he doesn’t think other Republicans hoping to defeat Trump in the primary should focus on the indictments. Instead, he said they should focus on other issues, including the economy.

“I look at them as they’re auditioning for the Vice President,” he said. “[Trump], if he doesn’t go to jail and gets locked up, will be the nominee.”