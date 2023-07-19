WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The intersection known as Dave Thomas Circle in Northeast D.C. is one step closer to being transformed.

On Wednesday morning, demolition started on the old Wendy’s restaurant at the Corner of New York and Florida Avenues.

The goal is to make the intersection safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) said it’s one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

The island has been vacant since 2021 when Wendy’s closed down after being open for business for decades.

“So let’s all say goodbye Dave Thomas Circle,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser sat behind the controls of the excavator, taking the first shot at knocking down the old Wendy’s.

“The demolition of this Wendy’s is our first step to make this roadway safer,” said DDOT director Everett Lott.

It’s the first step in a $41 million project to restore Florida Avenue to a two-way street and realign and convert 1st Street to a two-way street.

“They need a chance to walk on their own. They’re going to have bike lanes as well,” said Darnell Gambill, who works nearby. “So those guys are going to have a way to get through it, to get through the traffic as well. I like that.”

Some say Wendy’s itself comes with nostalgia.

“So many memories coming out here to this Wendy’s at 1 in the morning and 2 in the morning out [of[ the party or something,” Gambill said.

Toussaint Tingling-Clemmons, who works nearby and grew up in the neighborhood, said he’s glad the Wendy’s will be gone.

“I’m glad that we can finally get a traffic pattern here that makes sense for everybody,” he said.

There will be three new public parks, better signage, lighting, pavement markings and possibly less confusion for drivers, bicyclists and people walking.

“What this represents to me is how we are thinking more holistically about Vision Zero and how we can make our roadways safer for all District residents,” said Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker.

Construction will last 18 months and go until December 2024.

After receiving 1,200 entries on a new name for “Dave Thomas Circle,” the NoMa Business Improvement district narrowed down the list to five options:

Douglass Crossing : emphasizes the important contributions of social reformer and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who was a District resident.

: emphasizes the important contributions of social reformer and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who was a District resident. Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Plaza : which pays homage to the first woman to ever pitch in the Negro League. She was a longtime resident of Northeast DC, a graduate of Long Branch High School, and a youth sports advocate.

: which pays homage to the first woman to ever pitch in the Negro League. She was a longtime resident of Northeast DC, a graduate of Long Branch High School, and a youth sports advocate. People’s Plaza : which invokes the name of the adjacent, still-standing former warehouse for the DMV-headquartered People’s Drug Store, predecessor to CVS, and is also a double entendre, emphasizing the fact that this new public space belongs to the people of the District.

: which invokes the name of the adjacent, still-standing former warehouse for the DMV-headquartered People’s Drug Store, predecessor to CVS, and is also a double entendre, emphasizing the fact that this new public space belongs to the people of the District. Three Stars Plaza : which emphasizes the three stars prominent in the DC flag and reflects the three separate, green public spaces in the project.

: which emphasizes the three stars prominent in the DC flag and reflects the three separate, green public spaces in the project. Tiber Gateway: which represents Tiber Creek, now diverted underground, which ran near First Street NE and was important to the early development of DC. Referencing the creek in this name would help connect DC back to the natural characteristics and resources that made its very existence possible.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite of the five names above until Friday, Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. T

he NoMa bid will solicit votes through local pop-ups and postcard mailings, as well as online at NameThisNoMaSpace.org. Residents call also (202) 289-0111 to request a ballot to be sent in the mail. Returned ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 25.