WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of demonstrators, mostly Ukrainians, delivered a message to the home of the Russian Ambassador to D.C.

“You are murderers! You are rapists,” some shouted outside the residence. It’s not known if the ambassador was home at the time.

The demonstration ended a day of protests, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, enters year two.

“We will not surrender. We will not give up,” said Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

She joined the crowd that gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Markarova called Saturday’s rally the 365th day of the new reality in Ukraine.

“365 days of sorrow, losses, tragedies, and destruction,” Markarova said. “But we’re not talking about that today. We’re talking about 365 days of heroic, almost impossible fight.”

The rally drew many Ukrainians from around the DM–V, who showed support for loved ones back home.

“It’s my peoples. Of course it’s important,” said Olena Pushkar of Woodbridge. “We should do anything to save them.”

Others came from outside the area to mark the occasion.

“The missiles go over the house on average every two weeks,” said Dr. Alex Misiats, a mathematics professor at VCU. “They also have drones that come once in awhile and explode or being shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defense.”

Others are from America but have relatives in Ukraine.

“They’re fighting for freedom, they’re fighting for our freedom,” said Dr. Gene Hudyma, a podiatirst from Baltimore who sent surgical tools to Ukraine. “They’re fighting to maintain democracy in the West.

Jennifer Kukorlo, of Alexandria, is worried about her cousins.

“Just hanging in, doing the best they can,” Kukorlo said.”Talk about a tough group of people. The resilience.”

Organizers called for the creation of a U.N. war crimes tribunal, and a ban on Russian athletes in international competitions.”