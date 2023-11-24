WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A large group of demonstrators marched with signs, chanting as they made their way through the streets of Georgetown Friday afternoon.

Many in the group held signs with messages centered around support for Palestine. Some called on the United States to end all help to Israel. All seemed to call for a lasting cease-fire in Gaza.

The protest, described as the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) as peaceful, caused traffic issues for drivers who tried to make their way along Wisconsin Avenue NW and M Street NW as well as feeder streets in the area.

Many people shared images and videos of the demonstration on the X platform as well as the impact the demonstration was having.

Some images from the Virginia side of the Potomac River showed traffic moving across the Key Bridge from Arlington into the District at a standstill.

By late afternoon, traffic in the area seemed to moving normally.