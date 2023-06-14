WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dr. Britt Baker may be the world’s most dangerous dentist.

While many people strive to reach their dreams, Baker, through hard work and dedication has achieved enough dreams for two lifetimes.

The 32-year-old Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania native not only attended The University of Pittsburg School of Dental Medicine after graduating from Penn State, but she has also become one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars.

Baker admits she didn’t tell her parents that she was going to wrestling school, while she was also attending dental school because she was afraid they would hate wrestling, adding:

“Any parent would raise an eyebrow at their daughter training in a warehouse with strange men.”

Times have changed for Dr. Baker since the training days and wrestling in front of only 20. On Wednesday night, she will join the other athletes from All Elite Wrestling at Capital One Arena.

“I’m a role model” is how Dr. Britt Baker’s on-air character describes herself, with tongue firmly in cheek. Baker admits that she is touched when little girls arrive at the arenas dressed as Dr. Britt Baker.

Sam and Mary Ann Baker, the parents of Dr. Baker did warm up to their daughter becoming the face of AEW and can be seen sitting in the front row cheering their daughter on with tears in their eyes watching their little girl’s dream come true.