WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DMV mom Cassie Garcia said “Values is kind of like the base of who we are.” Garcia told DC News Now that is why she teaches her kids what she believes are three important life tools: integrity, honesty, and respect.

Cheryl Bridges is a life and mental health coach in the DMV. She said when it comes to values “People always ask, ‘How do I even know what they are?’” Bridges said values can be personal, professional, or spiritual.

According to The National Institutes of Health, a study published in 2019 on the connection between personal values and happiness found people who prioritized spirituality and social relationships showed higher percentages of happiness.

Bridges said to discover what you value, you should take time to self-reflect and assess what is important to you. After doing that, she said to make a value statement. “For example, if family is a value, turn it into a statement that said, “I believe spending time with my family is important because it creates love and support in our family.” Bridges adds “That’s going to be what guides your life.