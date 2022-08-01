WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Local leaders and community members met in Southeast D.C. for a town hall to address the rise in gun violence in the district. Dr. Warees Majeed, a D.C. native and an advocate for underserved community members, called the Disrupting Gun Violence town hall “the perfect collaboration” between local leaders and community members who want to voice their opinions and suggestions to curb the rising violence in their neighborhoods.

“One murder is too much, right? But the numbers that we’re seeing is really unacceptable,” Dr. Warees Majeed, co-founder of YAAY ME

Gun violence is rising across the country and in the district. Over the last five years, homicides involving guns have increased by almost 110 percent. The issue hits home for Aswaad Thomas, a shooting survivor and the Vice President of the Alliance for Safety and Justice. He believes the community coming together is the first step toward addressing the rise in violence and stopping the painful cycle of trauma.

“Those individuals that are most harmed by violence, young men and young women of color, are least held by the justice system,” Thomas explained. “When you think about the cycle of violence that continues in DC across the country, a lot of attacks are a direct result of unresolved trauma.”

“I’ve dedicated my life to help me to organize those crime advisors from across the country and ensure that we are advocating for more services and resources to help our communities heal.” Aswaad Thomas

Dr. Warees Majeed couldn’t agree more. He says violent crimes affect more than the victim but the whole community.

“When we have men and women who are doing these things, we need to find everything in our power to put them in a system where they start to understand and bring that value system,” Dr. Majeed said. “So we have to put programs and things in place that are going to help the entire family to rise up and be the best version of themselves.”

The town hall also included players from the Washington Wizards and Mystics, members of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, as well as leaders from local advocacy groups.