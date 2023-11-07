WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Eligible ride-share and delivery drivers in high-crime areas of D.C. will be able to get free dash cams today at an event in partnership with district leaders.

This is a response to the rising number of carjacking in the city.

The city aims to arm drivers with more tools like dash cams and air tags to deter carjackings and hold suspects accountable. This comes after two delivery drivers were carjacked just this past weekend. One of them was shot.

On Tuesday, district leaders and DoorDash teamed up to hand out free dashcams. The idea is to deter carjackers and provide video evidence against criminals in court.

The district has seen 840 carjackings so far this year—74% of which involved guns. Companies like Uber and GrubHub say the safety of their drivers is their top priority.

The district is also planning to hand out and install free digital tracking devices or “air tags” for residents who live in areas that have seen the highest number of carjackings.

The mayor said programs like this will help hold criminals accountable. Meanwhile, neighbors say they are frustrated by city policies they say have allowed these crimes to skyrocket.

“I live in an area in D.C. where it’s been a lot of crime and stuff like that. I’m all about giving the police as much information as I possibly can as a D.C. resident and as a person who cares,” said driver Arnetta Davis.

Drivers can get those dash cams on Tuesday until 5 p.m. in RFK Stadium Parking lot 3.

Another similar event will be held there again on November 14th.