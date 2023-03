WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off this weekend and we have some crafty cocktails to celebrate the season.

Alex Laufer, co-founder, and maser distiller of District Made Spirits stopped by our DC News Now studio to make some cherry blossom-themed cocktails.

The spirit of DC is made with the heart of rye, which is the motto of District Made Spirits. The distillery features a tasting room, bottle shop, and tours.