WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District of Columbia Board of Elections (DCBOE) was hacked. Officials said they became aware of the breach on Oct. 5.

The hacking group known as RansomVC claimed to have breached DCBOE’s records. The group got access to 600,000 lines of U.S. voter data including D.C. voter records.

DCBOE found that the records were accessed through a breach in a web server, but no internal DCBOE databases or servers were directly endangered.

After learning of the hack, DCBOE said it took down its website and replaced it with a maintenance page after finding out that the website was the source of the breach. It also did vulnerability scans and started internal assessments while working with data security and more.

In D.C., voter registration data includes voter names, addresses, voting records and party affiliation.

The case was still being investigated as of Oct. 6.