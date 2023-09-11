WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been 22 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks happened. Yet the pain can still be felt at Ketcham Elementary School in the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS).

“Today was a rough morning to know,” Kierra Locnkei said, as she rememembered her friend, Asia Cottom.

The 11-year-old was on American Airlines Flight 77 when terrorists crashed it into the Pentagon

“She was cool. She was a down to earth girl. We were kids,” Locnkei said.

Cottom attended Backus Middle School and was one of six students and teachers from the DCPS who died in the attack.

Bernard Brown attended Leckie Elementary School, while Rodney Dickens went to Ketcham Elementary School. All three students were 11-years-old. James Debeuneure taught fifth grade at Ketcham Elementary School, while Hilda Taylor worked with sixth graders at Leckie Elementary School and Sarah Clark taguht the same grade at Backus Middle School.

The six were on their way to California to study ecology with National Geographic Society researchers, when terrorists hijacked their flight.

A tree was planted at the school to remember the lives lost in the attacks, and it continues growing outside to honor Dickens, and Debeuneure. There’s also a mural and a room set up inside the school as a tribute. The flag flew at half staff Monday as a tribute, as it was a difficult day on campus.

“It was hard,” Duane Page, a student, said. “But at the same time you don’t want to cry.”

Leckey Elementary School did not respond to comment in time for publication on what it’s done to honor those lost. Backus Middle School closed in 2009.