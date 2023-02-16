WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District officials are close to securing a location for processing and temporarily housing migrants. Many are still pouring into D.C. from states like Arizona and Texas, DC News Now has learned.

Sources with knowledge of the deal said that the five-story empty Harbor Light Center owned by the Salvation Army is what the Mayor Muriel Bowser administration is close to renting. District officials have struggled for months to find a centralized place to help process migrants.

A 136-bed facility in northeast DC is the place that DC officials have their eyes on — they can expand to create more space as needed. Migrants can stay there temporarily as many of them end up moving on to other locations.

Kevin Valentine, a spokesman for the District’s Department of Human Services which handles migrant affairs, declined to comment.

Andrea Gallegos-Montilla, the acting managing director of SAMU First Response — a migrant advocacy group — said that although she’s not privy to the deal, a welcome center is something that is sorely needed.

Gallegos-Montilla said that her desire is that migrants who come to D.C. after treacherous months escaping countries in South America have a “welcome that is done with dignity and in a compassionate and wholistic way.”

“Migrants have appreciated the support that has been provided so far as they arrive to the area,” she said. “But it is very important to have a specific location in which they can continue to receive the services.”

So far, D.C. has seen an estimated 12,000 migrants pass through the city after the Republican governors of Arizona and Texas began sending them here last year to protest the immigration policies of President Joe Biden.

But D.C. has also attracted migrants who initially passed through and went to other places like New York or Florida to return. There are close to 1,000 migrant families living in DC, with most staying in two hotels subsidized by the District.

There’s been a need for a central location to help process the scores of migrants who pass through DC after long, arduous journeys to the Mexican border. Last September, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration knew it had a problem and created a department to handle it.

Migrants from Texas and Arizona as well as other cities are still coming to the District. Buses, some dropped off in the dead of the night, were sent to Union Station and local churches. Some were even sent to the vice presidential compound.

Once DC officials secure the building, sources say that it will take four to six weeks to make it operational.

Gallegos-Montilla said that she’s happy to have a space in the works.

“We can organize the space in a better way and provide that extra support that they need,” she said. “To do it in a place they feel safe, they feel warm and greeted.”