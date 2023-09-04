WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 85th Annual Labor Day Parade has been canceled due to extreme heat in the district, and it’s not the only thing we can expect.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a hot weather emergency through Thursday. A number of cooling centers throughout the District will be open for residents seeking relief.

Pool hours have also been extended until the end of the summer.

Cooling buses will be deployed through D.C. Residents are urged to stay cool, drink lots of water, and check on elderly neighbors and pets.