WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District Snow Team planned to begin prepping many of the city’s driving surfaces Tuesday, ahead of possible freezing rain expected Thursday morning.

Crews were to start spreading brine on bridges, overpasses, National Highway System routes, and roadways with elevated surfaces around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The storm system bringing the potential for freezing rain was set to start moving into the DMV late Wednesday night and carry into Thursday.

The city said the snow team’s operations starting Tuesday would run through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The District Snow Team has 30,000 pounds of salt, 86,000 gallons of brine, and 12,500 gallons of raw beet juice, which it typically puts on street surfaces 72 to 48 hours before precipitation begins.

The team encouraged people and businesses make sure they are prepared for winter weather. That included using abrasives such as rock salt, deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter on sidewalks and walkways to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls.

The District Snow Team reminded businesses and property owners that they have to clear sidewalks, parklets, and streateries of any ice or snow within eight daylight hours of the end of a winter weather event.

Although this system might not bring a concern about accumulation in the District, throughout the winter, if there is snow and ice, you can volunteer with Serve DC to clear the sidewalks of senior citizens and people with disabilities. You can register to be part of the DC Volunteer Snow Team here.

The city shared the number for its Shelter Hotline for people who are experiencing homelessness and need transportation to shelter from the cold. That number is (202) 399-7093.