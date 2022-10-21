WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said its effort to earn trust in the community through diversity is paying off. Through the Special Liaison Branch (S.L.B.), the department connects with members of the Latino, African, Asian, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Interfaith and LGBTQ+ communities.

Lt. Livio Rodriguez took command of the S.L.B. in the summer of 2022. He said, “Our officers, we represent the community because we mirror them. We speak the language, we understand the culture and their perspective.”

Rodriguez is one of many officers in the S.L.B. who understand personally why certain communities distrust the police. Growing up, he felt the same way. “We never called the police for anything because of fear that, we didn’t know what to say or fear that what we were saying, they were going to take it out of context,” Rodriguez explained.

The same fears plague the communities in the District. Senior Officer Jose Gonzalez-Tirado, who has been working with the S.L.B. since 2015, said in the community he works with, it all comes down to making connections and earning trust. He explained, “In the Latino community, we are very, we have to trust the other party. If that trust doesn’t exist, it’s going to be almost impossible to communicate with them.”

Through years of community events, education efforts and work to bridge the language gap, the communication between D.C. police and the Latino community has increased, and the department’s goal is to keep up the momentum. Officer Gonzalez-Tirado explained, “The community I work with, they are number one in the District that don’t report crimes.”

Gonzalez-Tirado said three factors play into why the Latino community does not report crimes. He said it is due to a fear of law enforcement, a fear of government services and how the services work and a fear of deportation. The officers remind that they never ask about immigration status.

Over the years, the department said that Latinos have started to report more crimes. Rodriguez added, “Because of the trust we’ve established with the community, we have seen a great deal of them texting us with helpful information as opposed to just reporting crimes.”

The branch has been recognized for its progress, both locally by the mayor with the 2022 Police Service Award and around the world, as other departments are taking note and asking for advice. Gonzalez-Tirado explained, “We are the first unit like this in the whole country. We get police departments from all around the United States, South America and Central America; they come here for us to train them how to create units like this in their countries, in their cities.”

Moving forward as the head of the S.L.B., Rodriguez said, “My hope is that this unit will keep on growing and serving the community, just enhance on that trust and go from there.”

The department aims to make the same strides throughout all communities represented by the S.L.B. To learn more about the branch, click here.