WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The looming federal government shutdown angers Steve Shapiro.

Shapiro said he has friends who work in various sectors of the U.S. government. They stand to lose out of their needed paychecks in eight days if Congress doesn’t strike a deal.

“Congress is dysfunctional right now,” Shapiro said during a bike ride past the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington. “So a couple I know that it’s important to get that paycheck and then when it stops, it does put a burden on them.”

Leaders in Congress have been at an impasse to avert a government shutdown that would affect hundreds of thousands of federal workers and military men and women who live in the DMV region.

While mail service will continue, museums and national parks could close. Other places, such as airports, could also experience problems that could lead to interruptions in service.

The last government shutdown started at the very end of 2018 under former President Donald Trump and lasted 35 days, stretching into 2019.

“You know, regardless of what people think about government workers, they most of them work hard and are committed and really want to do a good job,” Shapiro said. “And they’re being used, you know, for political purposes. And so it’s frustrating. Obviously, it’s frustrating. Any of us would be.”

Irving Russell of Montgomery County said he feels the same way.

“I’m very concerned because we cannot afford to have another shutdown in this country,” he said.

Russell said Americans are still recovering from economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope that they [Congress] come up with a decision, and they’ll come up with one real soon,” Russell said. “But people have mortgages, people have car notes and these people have a lot of things they’re responsible for.”

Russell said some of the people who work for the government “had to go into foreclosure with their homes” after the last government shutdown.

Meanwhile, Shapiro said that members of Congress will grandstand until the American people show that they are fed up.

“What upsets me the most is we elect members of Congress to represent us and the people in their district, and they just follow their party lines, you know, regardless of what your constituents say,” he said.