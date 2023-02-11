WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Relief supplies continue to pour into D.C.’s Turkish Embassy. They will go to help survivors of the February 6 earthquake.

The embassy opened its gates Saturday to those who wanted to help.

“My family is safe. But so many of my friends, and friends’ families [were] under the buildings unfortunately,” said Umut Burak Geyikc, who is from the western region of Turkey where the quake happened.

The embassy put the call out for such things as tents, blankets, heaters, and portable restrooms.

“What doesn’t make you want to donate,” said Jamie Welch, who donated several items. “There are families right now going through so much. We’re in a position to help out.”

The death toll topped 25,000 Saturday, nearly 22,000 of them in Turkey, the rest in Syria.

“My family’s okay. They survived. It was just hard. We didn’t know what happened, [or] where they were. It was just a lot of chaos in the beginning,” said Yasmeen Hussain, who also donated supplies.

More than 140 tons of relief supplies have been donated so far by people across the DMV and the country according to an embassy spokesman.

“It’s incredible. Thank you very much to all the Americans and Turkish citizens here. We really need it. Thank you very much, I can’t think of anything else. Thank you,” said Turkish Ambassador to D.C. Murat Mercan.

The embassy will remain open on weekends for those who wish to donate. Otherwise, you’re told to check the embassy’s website to find out how to help earthquake victims.