WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are among the top five states with the highest student loan debt this year, according to a recent analysis by ChamberofCommerce.org.

Since student loan payments have been put on hold in March 2020, federal student loan debt increased by $102 billion, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) reported.

The total national debt now exceeds $1.64 trillion with 43.6 million Americans burdened by these loans, DOE further reported. The DOE says on average, borrowers have a federal student loan balance of $35,210.

To determine the ranking, the organization analyzed federal student loan debt balances in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Data from the DOE and the Federal Student Loan Portfolio, including Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL), and Perkins Loans, were analyzed.

Based on the highest average student loan debt analysis: