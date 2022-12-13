(DC News Now) — With the first wintry mix heading toward the DMV this Thursday, DC News Now’s Weather team is expecting a mix of ice and snow.

Some people who spoke to DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee aren’t worried about the incoming weather, while others are about to head to the store to stock up.

Adams Morgan resident Kyle Bigley didn’t bat an eye at the upcoming weather forecast. He said he is just going to avoid driving or using rideshare services when the weather does hit.

“I’m not too worried about it. I grew up in the northeast and spent time in much worse winters,” Bigley said.

The DMV is projected to see ice and rain as early as Thursday morning.

Officials have already started prepping for the weather by pre-treating roads and placing crews on standby. Ellen Kamilakis, the Assistant District Administrator for Communications at the Virginia Department of Transportation, explained that ice is particularly dangerous to motorists as there is no strategy for driving on ice.

She also said that VDOT has begun deploying brine lines and has trucks on standby to begin salting the roads. She hoped drivers will be cautious if they do have to travel and warned all motorists to take it slow and give crews plenty of room to work.

“Just look at the timing as to what time you’re leaving to go to work and if it looks like the freezing rain and the sleet are going to be coming down, delay your travel if possible,” Kamilakis said. “If you can telework, great. The more room crews have on the roads to be able to treat the roads, we’re better off.”

Despite the warnings, some community members weren’t worried at all. One Virginia mom is more concerned about the weather affecting the special school holiday activities for her kids.

“kids will be excited if there’s actual snow on the ground where they can play outside,” Saki Scheller, an Alexandria resident and mom of 3, explained. “Because this is the last week of the semester, the school is planning a lot of holiday performances, gingerbread workshops, and a lot of holiday activities planned this week. So, if those things get canceled, I think they will be very heartbroken.”

Others are taking the weather more seriously and are bracing for the worst. One Largo, Md. resident says he’ll be stocking up ahead of the storm. Clayton Mackall is a delivery driver who anticipates having to report to work on Thursday.

“There’s probably going to be like a lot of black ice and I drive a work van. So, there’ll probably be a lot of traffic,” Mackall said. “I didn’t even know about it, so now I can prep. I can go to the stores, and try to stock up on food and salt and everything.”

While some might plan to bunker down indoors, one D.C. resident is headed right toward the storm. Spiro Gianniotis says he’s not planning to stock his fridge just yet but is searching for a bag of salt to treat his sidewalk and steps.

“If the roads are clean and safe, I’m gonna go to ocean city and catch the storm,” Gianniotis said. “Hopefully, there are going to be some good waves.”

VDOT and other agencies are also warning people asking you to stay off of the roads, starting as early as Wednesday if possible. If you do have to travel, make sure your car has a full tank of gas and emergency supplies like blankets and water if you do get stuck on the roads.