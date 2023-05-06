WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday many in the DMV got a free chance to get a glimpse into the culture of over 60 countries in the world without leaving the District of Columbia.

The event was the “Around The World Embassy Tour” and it allowed people to spend as much time as they wanted in different countries around the world through the lens of the embassies in D.C.

DC News Now saw many people lined up and making their way in and out of several embassies including, the Jordan, China, and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Those who attended the tour event were immersed in the various traditions. It’s the reason, Maryland resident Josee Aumiller made her way to the event.

“We heard about the embassy day, and we were excited that we could legally be in each country just for a few minutes. it’s like a real-life RPCOT,” said Josee Aumiller who had made her way inside the Morocco Embassy gates and was waiting to get a tour of inside the building.

“This is the first time we are opening our door to the public,” said Ravii Mohaiddine, Cultural Attache at The Embassy Of The Kingdom Of Morocco.

Morocco was one of over 60 embassies that gave the once-in-a-year opportunity for the public to see beyond the gates of the embassies.

The Around The World Embassy Tour has been going on since 2008 according to Events DC; the group that organized Saturday’s event.

“It really provides a worldview in our backyard of everyone in the community we thrive with,” said Jinhee Kim, Events DC Chief Creative Officer. “So I think that again it enables people to know what makes dc unique04:17 where else are you going to find access to over 60 countries where you get to speak to them about who they are,” she added.

The Moroccan embassy was one of 10 embassies participating for the first time.

“We want Americans to discover Morocco. To have a better idea of Morocco, our culture, our traditions in so many ways,” said Mohaiddine.

And the Moroccan culture was on full display from the art and architecture, to the music, to the fashion, and also to the food.

“Don’t get me started on the food, the little chicken,” said Aumiller in excitement.

The Moroccan tea was also a staple at the event.

“We have the tea station, the famous Moroccan green tea. So we share it with the guests with Moroccan cookies. And we have Moroccan gastronomy. chicken tajine, couscous, known in North Africa, especially Morocco,” said Mohaiddine.

“The culture the music and the people in line have been super friendly,” said Aumiller

Saturday’s embassy tour event is part of a month-long celebration in the international community called “Passport DC.”