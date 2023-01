Could what we eat play a role in our daily stresses?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, anxiety is characterized by excessive worry that is difficult to control and accompanied by physical symptoms including restlessness, being easily fatigued, difficulty concentrating, irritability, muscle tension, or sleep disturbance.

It is also known to be one of the most common mental disorders. But outside of medicine, how do you combat the feeling?

Dr. Ben Simmons, a health educator, talks about the role of nutrition in anxiety disorders.