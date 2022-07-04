WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser won the primary election in June, but her third term as mayor is not a done deal yet. Bowser still faces opposition from Republican Stacia Hall in the November general election.

Hall said, “There’s a few things that played a role in making the decision to run as a Republican in a Democratic stronghold, but the number one thing that is of major concern for me is our children.” Hall said she wants to make DC a city where children can thrive, and she plans to do that by improving education opportunities, making the city safer and improving living conditions throughout the city. “That’s something that reaches across lines, children and our love for them and that they are our future,” she said.

Her platform focuses on many issues that voters are concerned about–issues that led them to vote for other Democratic candidates in the primary. Unfortunately, on top of low voter turnout in the primary, Mayor Bowser only won the election by ten thousand votes. The three other candidates running against her had a total of about forty thousand votes between them.

While voters have to vote for their party in DC primary elections, they can cross party lines in general elections. Still, Democratic voters who did not vote for Bowser in the primary said they do not anticipate voting for a Republican in November. Danny Cooper, who voted for Robert White, explained, “It’s really important to have strong Democratic leadership, particularly given the attack on reproductive rights and other things. I feel more comfortable with a democrat who I know is committed to those things, and also making DC the 51st state.”

Kevin Finkelstein voted for Mayor Bowser for her first term but said he is no longer a supporter. He said, “I can’t vote for a Republican. I can’t vote for Mayor Bowser. There’s nobody on the ticket this fall that’s interesting to me and I won’t cast a vote for mayor.” While Finkelstein is not planning to vote for mayor, he has no doubt that Mayor Bowser will secure a third term. He explained, “DC has voted for a Democratic mayor every year since DC has had a mayor. The people I know are going to vote for her regardless, simply because it’s better than the alternative and they feel that by voting, they’re actually doing something.”

Regardless, voters said they are interested in hearing from Hall and listening to her thoughts on solutions. Cooper said, “If she has a good idea, there’s no reason it can’t be discussed. That’s how politics should work. There should be a compromise. But at the end of the day, I don’t see myself voting for a Republican any time soon, and I don’t think that’ll change.”

Hall said she plans to capitalize on the voters who are unhappy and will be out speaking to them to learn what they want from a candidate.