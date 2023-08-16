Tributes placed in front of District Dogs after several dogs drowned in Monday’s flood. The business remains closed.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District Dogs said the Eckington Dog Park organized a candlelight vigil to remember the 10 dogs that died after heavy rain brought a surge of floodwater into the Rhode Island Avenue NE location on Monday.

Water broke through the front glass of District Dogs after six feet of water accumulated along Rhode Island Avenue.

Ten people and 20 dogs were rescued inside the daycare.

District Dogs also suffered minor flooding last year. No one was injured, but it caused $10,000 in damage.

Some of the owners of the dogs who died have shared their grief on social media.

One dog owner posted that her dog Memphis would have been a year old on Tuesday. Adding that he was “perfect” and “loved by so many.”

Another dog owner posted that she can’t “wrap her mind around her dog Mona not being here anymore.”

Other dog owners shared their frustration about what happened, with one owner posting that the business was supposed to “keep her dog safe.”

Organizers encouraged the community to join them at Alethia Tanner Park at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 not only to honor the dogs that died but also to support their families during this time.