WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A French Bulldog puppy named Hendrix has been reunited with his owner after he was taken by a man armed with a stun gun over the weekend, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed Tuesday.

The owner, Teffiney Worthy, said the man threatened to kill her at her Northeast D.C. doorstep on Saturday if she did not hand over her dog.

Three days later, Worthy received a direct message on Instagram from a woman claiming to have Hendrix. She wanted $900 to give him back.

“She [said] that she received him from someone on the street and she didn’t know he was stolen until after her grandmother said it looked like the stolen dog,” Worthy told DC News Now in an interview.

After paying the $900 and working with a private investigator and MPD, Worthy got Hendrix back after officers retrieved him early Tuesday.

“I wasn’t too inquisitive with how she got him, I just wanted him back,” Worthy said.

Just a few months ago, Worthy’s previous dog drowned in a flood at District Dogs, a doggy daycare in Northeast, D.C.

“I don’t feel safe, walking in the community period. I’m concerned being a D.C. resident, for my life, for his,” she said.

MPD was still investigating and had not released any information regarding suspects in the case.