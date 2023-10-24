WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The owner of a dog that two people stole from her at gunpoint Saturday reunited with her dog on Tuesday.

Zaleena Ahmed and Max reunite days after someone stole him from her at gunpoint. (Randi Bass/DC News Now)

Zaleena Ahmed said she was walking her dog, Max, near the Fort Totten Metro Station in Northeast around 10 p.m. when somebody attacked her. Two people were involved in the incident, including a person who pointed a gun at her.

Ahmed said she tried to fight, but the person with the gun hit her in the head with it. The other person grabbed Max, a 14-year-old Westie. The attackers jumped in a black minivan and left.

Ahmed said Tuesday that a man walking near Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens found Max and took him to 6th District Police Headquarters in Northeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department has been handling the investigation into the attack and dognapping.