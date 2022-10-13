Police said someone stole Genesis from her owner at gunpoint.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said someone robbed a woman at gunpoint in Northeast, shooting at her as the person ran off with her dog.

MPD said it happened Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Polk St. NE. The person with the gun went up to the woman and demanded she give up her 5-month-old Pit Bull, Genesis.

The woman gave the dog to the person, and as the person ran off, the woman followed. That’s when the accused robber fired at her. The gunfire didn’t hit her.

Detectives released a picture of Genesis Thursday in the hopes of finder her and/or the person who took her from her owner.

Police said someone stole Genesis from her owner at gunpoint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone who has information about where Genesis is or about the robbery can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text it to 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.