WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a dog was stolen at gunpoint in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that at about 3:00 p.m., the victim was walking in the 300 block of Anacostia Road when the suspects approached him and told him to give them his dog.

The suspects then pulled out a gun and robbed the victim of his dog and his shoes.

The dog is a brown and tan Doberman puppy.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras:



Anyone with information on this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.