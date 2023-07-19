The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has a very strong aversion to a certain popular condiment. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Craving a hotdog today? Here are some DC restaurants featuring some classic and crazy hot dogs you can grab nearby.

HalfSmoke: 651 Florida Ave. NW Washington, DC 20001

Established in 2016, HalfSmoke has both a unique selection of sausages and a fun ambiance to keep guests engaged. One of their most popular choices is the “Lamb Off Broadway,” according to Yelp. This signature sausage features rosemary lamb sausage, mint jelly, malt vinegar aioli, arugula, and onion straws. All sausages have a “Make it messy!” option to add a fried egg for an additional $1.

The Pretzel Bakery: 257 15th St. NE Washington, DC 20003

The Pretzel Bakery’s hot dog’s charm is all in the bun, an airier, lighter take on the Philly pretzel. The “Pretzel Dog” is a Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog baked in an Everything Pretzel Roll. Load up your pretzel dog with some of their mustards or dips and wash it down with a refreshing Italian Ice.

Ben’s Chili Bowl: 1213 U St. NW Washington, DC 20009

Ben’s Chili Bowl is a self-proclaimed pillar of the DC community and has a selection of “Smokes & Dogs” to choose from. Keep it classic with their Original Chili Half-Smoke, which is grilled and served on a warm steamed bun with mustard, onions, and Ben’s spicy homemade chili sauce. For something a little spicier, try their Spicy Chili Half-Smoke. They also have a Veggie Dog with field roast vegetarian frankfurters and homemade vegan chili.

Founding Farmers: 1924 Pennsylvania Ave. NW Washington, DC 20006

Founding Farmer’s quarter-pound hot dogs are from 44 Farms, 100% beef and nitrate free. Try something simple with the Ball Park Dog, featuring yellow mustard, ketchup, relish, and onion, or go crazy with the Chicago Dog, loaded up with spicy brown mustard, tomato, onion, relish, and pickled peppers.

Ivy and Coney: 1537 7th St. NW Washington, DC 20001

Ivey and Coney’s website says they merge Chicago and Detroit specialties and offer patrons “cheap beer, cheap food, even cheaper company.” Can’t choose between their Chicago Dog and Coney Dog? Get both with a Double Dog.