The announcement came on the same day that the victim's family spoke for the first time after body camera footage was released.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed Wednesday that it would be conducting a civil rights investigation into the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin which involved officers from U.S. Park Police.

The announcement came on the same day that Dalaneo’s family spoke to the media for the first time after police released body camera footage recorded on March 18, the date of the shooting.

The DOJ said in a statement:

The loss of a life is always tragic but is especially heartbreaking when it involves a child. On Saturday, March 18th, 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin tragically died after a shooting involving the U.S. Park Police, and we recognize that the body-worn camera footage just released of his death is extremely upsetting. We extend our condolences to Mr. Martin’s family and friends. In coordination with the FBI Washington Field Office, the United States Attorney’s Office has opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances leading to Mr. Martin’s death. That investigation—which we are committed to conducting diligently and thoroughly—is ongoing. As this is an open matter, we are not able to provide additional comment or release further information at this time. Department of Justice Statement

U.S. Park Police officers found Dalaneo asleep in a car along Baker Street NE in D.C. They asked the Metropolitan Police Department to help with the response after noting that the ignition in the car had been removed.

Video showed one officer climbing into the car as police confronted Dalaneo, who woke up and started to drive away. Another officer was dragged along the car.

The officer inside the car shot Dalaneo six times, and the car crashed into a home on 36th Street NE, just a few blocks away.

Dalaneo’s family reviewed the video before the public release on Tuesday.