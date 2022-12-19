(DC News Now) — While it may be the season of giving, it’s also been a period of financial stress. Now, some charities are seeing a dip in donations this holiday season.

With the holidays underway, toy, clothing, and food drives are ramping up to try and help families in need. But inflation is impacting this season of giving, and the last few months haven’t been a walk down Candy Cane Lane for groups trying to make homes jolly for the holidays.

Major Mark Woodcock, the Commander of the Salvation Army National Capital Area, explained that many donors have been impacted by inflation, and some who sign up to sponsor a child can’t fulfill the wishlist this holiday season.

“Many of our donors have been impacted by inflation. They’re spending more money to help the same amount of children,” Woodcock explained. “Even though we adopt out 12,000 angels, about 10% of them do not get brought back to us, that means about 1200 children.”

Woodcock also went on to explain that if a donor drops out, the Salvation Army will fill a bag with age-appropriate toys as well as a coat for every child. He also went on to explain that collecting donations for older children, who usually don’t receive large bags of toys but are usually gifted a new bike alongside some gift cards.

One organization in Ward 7 in D.C. is worried it won’t have enough toys for an upcoming distribution day. Keisha Odom, the founder of Ward 7 Blue Bulls, says their holiday toy drive has been collecting donations since the beginning of the month, but fears they will run out of toys to give away Wednesday afternoon

While she wishes the outcome could be different, she understands the struggles people are facing in her community.

“It’s because of a lot of financial struggles. We have low-income families and we’re definitely in a high-risk community,” Odom said. “We’re going to try our best to make sure every kid walks out with a toy or a gift card. If we’re not able to give them a toy, I would then like come out of pocket and make sure I’ll you know go purchase anything they want.”

It’s not just toys and clothing drives that are feeling the strain. Other organizations say food donations are also down.

Diana Snider, the Deputy Director of Communications for the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, explained that food donations have been declining since the summer. They are starting to increase but the food banks at parishes around the north-central region of Virginia are still at a deficit when collecting donations and distributing food.

“We’re down about 6% in our food donations, which is about 440 families who normally would get a 26-pound box of food,” Snider said. “Everybody’s wallets are a little bit lighter. Everybody’s feeling the pinch of higher groceries, but we still know that there’s a lot of generosity out there and that together if we each give a little bit we can all work together to serve the people who really are struggling.”

There’s still time to support the charities helping families this season. Many organizations are still accepting donations as well as volunteers this holiday season. Other organizations like the Salvation Army as well as the Catholic Diocese of Arlington accept donations throughout the year.

The Ward 7 Blue Bulls are also holding their toy distribution on Wednesday night at Capitol View Library on Central Ave SE.