WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Metropolitan Police closed off a large section of Chinatown to investigate a shooting that took place around 12 a.m., November 30.

The 600 Block of H Street N.W. was closed off for over five hours while police were investigating.

DC News Now contributor DC Realtime News was on the scene updating the public.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police say they found the victims conscious and breathing. Both victims were shot in their extremities according to police.

The shooting occurred just blocks away from a major concert and the D.C. Christmas markets.