WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 800 block of Wharf St. Southwest, Washington, DC.

According to @DCPoliceDept on Twitter, this is an officer-involved shooting. Police have confirmed to DC Realtime News that an officer shot and hit the individual.

UPDATE: SHOOTING W/MPD OFFICER SERVICE WEAPON DISCHARGE: MPD has stated an officer discharge their service weapon striking atleast one individual. Still working to confirm, initial reports of a second individual injured. pic.twitter.com/4WmPgAUyGZ — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) July 17, 2022

In a press conference, Chief Contee said police saw the person point a gun and that’s when the officer fired their weapon. One person was fatally shot and another was grazed. An investigation is on the way and Chief Contee said as of right now, there is nothing suspicious at this time.

The person grazed is considered a witness Chief Contee said.