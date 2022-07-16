WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 800 block of Wharf St. Southwest, Washington, DC.
According to @DCPoliceDept on Twitter, this is an officer-involved shooting. Police have confirmed to DC Realtime News that an officer shot and hit the individual.
In a press conference, Chief Contee said police saw the person point a gun and that’s when the officer fired their weapon. One person was fatally shot and another was grazed. An investigation is on the way and Chief Contee said as of right now, there is nothing suspicious at this time.
The person grazed is considered a witness Chief Contee said.
